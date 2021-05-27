Advertisement

Gas prices steadily rising ahead of Memorial Day weekend

By (Simon Lehrer)
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 6:12 PM MDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Gas prices have steadily rising across Colorado for several months, with the most recent spike coming since just last week. Colorado’s statewide average is now the highest it has been since October 2014, at $3.11.

The average in Grand Junction is sitting right around $3.15. One year ago, Grand Junction gas prices averaged just over $2. However experts say last year was an outlier in terms of recent gas numbers, with many people shuttered indoors due to the pandemic.

They also say demand for gas has increased over the last few months at a rate too fast for the supply to catch up.

“Prices are up state wide $1.15 over this time last year,” explains Skyler McKinley, Regional Director of Public Affairs for AAA Colorado. “As much as I hate paying more at the pump, rising gas prices tend to be the sign of a recovering economy.”

The highest gas prices in Colorado right now are around Glenwood Springs and Vail, with averages just under $3.40.

Colorado’s highest gas prices ever came in 2008, with a statewide average of $4.09. At that time, prices around Vail and Glenwood Springs were higher than $4.50.

AAA Colorado says prices will continue spiking this week and through Memorial Day weekend, with an expected decrease next week after the holiday.

