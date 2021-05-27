Advertisement

Cruise line gets approval to set sail from US next month

The Celebrity Edge, part of the Celebrity Cruises line, has been cleared to sail from Fort...
The Celebrity Edge, part of the Celebrity Cruises line, has been cleared to sail from Fort Lauderdale in June.(Celebrity Cruises via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 8:20 AM MDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CNN) - Cruising is coming back to the U.S.

The Celebrity Edge, part of the Celebrity Cruises line, has been cleared to sail from Fort Lauderdale in June.

The Royal Caribbean Group-owned company’s inaugural post-pandemic journey departs June 26.

It’s not yet known what the ports of call will be.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention requires all cruise lines to complete “trial” cruises that replicate real-world cruising conditions, or ensure 95% of the passengers and crew are vaccinated against COVID-19.

Celebrity has opted to require proof of vaccination for all crew members and passengers over 16 years old.

Norwegian Cruise lines threatened to pull out of Florida earlier this month due to Florida’s law that forbids businesses from requiring customers to provide proof of vaccination.

A federal judge ordered CDC and Florida state officials to try to resolve that matter in mediation earlier this week.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Rottweilers attacked the 10-month-old at her home, about 15 miles south of Raleigh.
Family dogs maul, kill 10-month-old baby girl
Colorado launches Comeback Cash; COVID-19 drawing for vaccinated Coloradans
Health department announces first pediatric death related to COVID-19 in Mesa County
xcel power outage
Xcel says failed wiring likely cause of recent power outages
Monument Grand Junction
Grand Junction receives national attention as tourist destination

Latest News

An Iowa man delivers coffee with his 11-year-old pug.
‘It’s a great time’: Man brings pug along for coffee deliveries on bike
In this April 20, 2021, file photo, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., talks after...
GOP set to block Jan. 6 panel, stoking Senate filibuster fight
FILE - In this May 13, 2021 file photo, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., right, listens as...
LIVE: Biden makes remarks on state of economy as GOP offers $928B on infrastructure
An 8-year-old caught his first bass, and his reaction is priceless.
PURE JOY: Watch this child’s priceless reaction to catching his first bass
An employee opened fire at a California rail yard, killing eight people before taking his own...
Sheriff: Gunman appeared to target some victims at Calif. rail yard