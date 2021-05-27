Colorado and Wyoming disaster responders deployed to the U.S. Gulf

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The American Red Cross of Colorado & Wyoming sent disaster responders to provide service to people affected by recent flooding in Texas and prepare those who will be affected by the potential tropical storm, expected to hit this weekend. Other volunteers will be deployed as well virtually to provide support before, during, and after the storm.

A typical deployment for a Red Cross disaster responder is 14 to 21 days. During that time, the responders will focus on the specific needs of those affected by the disaster as they move toward recovery. De Ann Steinhorst, a Colorado Red Cross Volunteer on deployment states, “The most instant impact that I see the Red Cross having, especially on this deployment is the touch that we have with those who have lost their homes. Just being there for them so they know they are not alone.”

The Red Cross has developed new policies to align with CDC safety recommendations and has created a series of virtual trainings and materials to ensure disaster responders are aware of the changes and prepared to respond to disasters.

