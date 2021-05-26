Phase 1 of Palisade Plunge opens to the public this weekend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mountain bikers, get ready... Saturday, May 29 marks the opening day of the first phase of the 32-mile downhill bike trail that scales from the top of the Grand Mesa all the way down to the Town of Palisade.

This section begins on Lands End Road and traverses over 17 miles from the forested slopes of the Mesa to a classic desert canyon at Hwy 6 and the Palisade Rim Trailhead.

“This section of the Palisade Plunge navigates remote, backcountry terrain with some sections of extreme exposure recommended only for experienced riders,” reads a press release from the Bureau of Land Management.

The Palisade Plunge is the result of a multi-faceted partnership between the BLM, U.S. Forest Service, Mesa County, Town of Palisade, the City of Grand Junction, Grand Junction Economic Partnership, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, and the Colorado Plateau Mountain Bike Trail Association.

“The Palisade Plunge exemplifies how a community can come together and create something special for the community and visitors,” stated BLM Grand Junction Field Manager Greg Wolfgang. “This project will have positive impacts to the Grand Valley for generations.”

The BLM gives the following instructions for where riders should park: Trail users should use the U.S. Forest Service’s Wild Rose recreation site for parking. The Wild Rose site can only be accessed from the bottom of Lands End Road at US Hwy 50. The gate past Wild Rose will remain locked until snow melt and road conditions on top of the Mesa allow the road to reopen. Please do not block the road. Commercial permits for shuttle service will begin operations on May 29 and use of shuttle services is encouraged to reduce parking congestion.

Phase two of the Plunge is expected to be complete at the end of July.

