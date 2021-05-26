Advertisement

Mesa Mall to expand hours starting June 4

(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Calvin Corey)
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 4:27 PM MDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Beginning June 4, Mesa Mall will be expanding its operating hours to ensure that customers and guests have more time to dine, shop, and enjoy the town center.

The new hours are:

Monday - Saturday 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Sunday - Noon - 6 p.m.

The mall does say that tenants may have different operation hours, so they encourage people to call before heading out the door.

