Advertisement

Fla. father threatened son’s mother before killing boy, himself

Greyson Kessler, 4, was allegedly fatally shot by his father. Family members remember him as...
Greyson Kessler, 4, was allegedly fatally shot by his father. Family members remember him as "sunshine in a tiny human body."(Source: GoFundMe)
By Gray News Staff
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 3:11 AM MDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (Gray News) - Court records show a father who killed his 4-year-old son and himself in Florida sent threatening texts to the boy’s mother and put a tracking device on her car before the deaths.

The documents released Monday show 47-year-old John Michael Stacey threatening and stalking Alison Kessler in the days before shooting their 4-year-old son, Greyson Kessler, and then himself during a visitation.

Kessler had sought help from authorities, going to police and hiring a lawyer. Hours before the bodies were found late Friday, she requested an emergency pickup order from a judge, which was denied.

When officers went to the man’s home, he and his son were already dead. Police say the shootings likely occurred sometime on Thursday.

A representative for the family released a statement on their behalf.

“Greyson’s mother, Alison Kessler, did everything she could to keep her child safe from harm. We feel that the system failed us at every level, from her attorney to the police department, to the court system,” it read in part.

GoFundMe to help Kessler pay for funeral costs, lawyer costs and fees and general life expenses has raised more than $45,000.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

Colorado launches Comeback Cash; COVID-19 drawing for vaccinated Coloradans
The Mesa County Sheriff's Office was among those agencies that were present at the property on...
Evacuations lifted in Glade Park, crews able to contain fire after law enforcement response
Health department announces first pediatric death related to COVID-19 in Mesa County
St. Mary's and Community Hospital are both diverting patients as of Monday.
Community Hospital and St. Mary’s are both fully staffed, diverting patients
xcel power outage
Xcel says failed wiring likely cause of recent power outages

Latest News

Officers respond to a shooting at a San Jose light rail railyard on Wednesday. Multiple deaths...
8 dead in shooting at rail yard serving Silicon Valley
President Joe Biden speaks on updated guidance on face mask mandates and COVID-19 response, in...
Biden asks US intel officials to investigate COVID-19 origin
FILE - In this image provided by the Department of Health and Human Services, federal agents...
Feds take down Medicare scams that preyed on virus fears
FILE - Former Virginia Sen. John Warner, also a former Navy secretary, listens as Chief of...
John Warner dies; former GOP senator was military expert
FILE - In this April 16, 2020, file photo, the Amazon logo is displayed in Douai, northern...
Amazon to buy MGM, studio behind James Bond and ‘Shark Tank’