Advertisement

Family dogs maul, kill 10-month-old baby girl

Two Rottweilers attacked the 10-month-old at her home, about 15 miles south of Raleigh.
Two Rottweilers attacked the 10-month-old at her home, about 15 miles south of Raleigh.(Source: WTVD, CNN)
By WTVD staff
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 2:42 PM MDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLOW SPRING, N.C. (WTVD) – Authorities say an infant was killed by her family’s dogs.

Two Rottweilers attacked the 10-month-old at her home, about 15 miles south of Raleigh.

The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office said the child’s father, who is a law enforcement officer, went outside to move a sprinkler.

When he returned, he found their dogs mauling the baby.

Emergency crews were called but couldn’t resuscitate her.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The dogs were seized by animal control.

Copyright 2021 WTVD via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado launches Comeback Cash; COVID-19 drawing for vaccinated Coloradans
Health department announces first pediatric death related to COVID-19 in Mesa County
The Mesa County Sheriff's Office was among those agencies that were present at the property on...
Evacuations lifted in Glade Park, crews able to contain fire after law enforcement response
St. Mary's and Community Hospital are both diverting patients as of Monday.
Community Hospital and St. Mary’s are both fully staffed, diverting patients

Latest News

Chris Butcher, 18, says his worn and tattered childhood stuffed animal, Bigdog, helped him come...
Beloved stuffed animal helps teen get into Princeton
Four children were hospitalized after a dust devil carried a bounce house more than 15 feet...
Kids recovering after wind carries bounce house 15 feet into air
Officers respond to a shooting at a San Jose light rail railyard on Wednesday. Multiple deaths...
Authorities ID 8 victims of California railyard shooting
Amy Cooper, the white woman who was widely condemned and fired after a videotaped dispute with...
Woman in racist Central Park confrontation sues over firing
The parent group said those teachers are irreplaceable to special education students
District 51 will keep all Adaptive P.E. positions for the 2021-22 school year