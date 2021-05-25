Advertisement

US 50 closed through Little Blue Creek Canyon all day Tuesday

(CDOT)
By (Calvin Corey)
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 9:19 AM MDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A full closure will be enforced on Tuesday through the Little Blue Creek Canyon on US 50 between Montrose and Gunnison while crews remove a large section of rock.

The Colorado Department of Transportation says the closure will be last until 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, and that no vehicles will be allowed to pass in either direction until that time.

The closure is between milepost 123 and 127.

CDOT says that the closure is necessary “for the safe removal of a large section of rock.”

“This afternoon during regularly scheduled activities associated with rockwork, crews discovered a large rock formation to be compromised,” explains Kathleen Wanatowicz, Public Information Manager for the Little Blue Creek Canyon Project. “The rock formation sits approximately 100 feet above the highway and is likely 1,000 tons. Due to the safety of motorists, the full roadway closure is necessary.”

