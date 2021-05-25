Advertisement

Power outage investigation complete

By (Taylor Burke)
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 4:54 PM MDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The investigation into the power outage affecting 23,000 Mesa County residents and even shutting off some traffic signals is complete. Xcel stated that their teams investigated the issue and believe it was likely caused by wiring that failed in the substation. They also stated that they are working to make the needed repairs and have rerouted power through other infrastructure in the region.

The full statement reads:

We understand it is inconvenient to lose power and appreciate our customers’ patience and understanding as we worked to safely restore service as quickly as possible in the Grand Junction area following power outages this week. Our teams investigated the issue and believe it was likely caused by wiring that failed in the substation. We are working to make the needed repairs and have rerouted power through other infrastructure in the region to serve our customers. We’ll continue to monitor the system as we make repairs today.

