Mobile vaccine bus returns to Grand Junction

Published: May. 25, 2021 at 4:46 PM MDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The mobile vaccine bus has returned to Grand Junction and will continue on its 9 stop tour. Residents who got their first dose when the bus was originally in town can now become fully vaccinated.

With more barriers involved in getting vaccines in rural areas the bus is state supported in an effort to get those who are interested in being vaccinated. Covid cases have been increasing throughout Mesa County so public health officials encourage residents to take advantage of this program. Anyone can show up, no ID or insurance is needed and both Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson will be provided so children 12-15 may also get the shot.

There are four stations inside the bus, so they can administer up to four shots at once, with the capacity to administer around 300 doses each day. Next week, the mobile clinic will make its way to De Beque, Collbran, Gateway, and Clifton. Here is a full list of all upcoming stops for the bus in Western Colorado: https://health.mesacounty.us/wp-content/uploads/All_4.28.pdf.

