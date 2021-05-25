John Eddy on trial for murder of Kyle Free

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The trial of John Eddy, who is accused of murdering Kyle Free in 2018, started Monday at the Mesa County Justice Center. Free was reported missing in April of 2018. Later that year, authorities discovered his body buried in a remote part of the Grand Mesa.

Both the prosecution and defense delivered their opening statements. Also, several witnesses took the stand to answer questions related to the case.

Eddy faces charges including first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the first degree. He pleaded not-guilty to those charges in 2019. Others have already been sentenced in connection to this case, including Rebecca Walker and David Castro.

Walker pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in 2019. Castro was found guilty of the same charge that year. Authorities believe Eddy was the one who pulled the trigger in Free’s shooting death.

Free’s brother Justin was the first to testify. He was the one who filed the missing person’s report for his brother back in April of 2018 after days of unsuccessful attempts to contact him. It wasn’t until November of that year that he got the first indication that his brother might be dead.

Also among those who testified today was Amanda Cunningham. Information she provided initially led authorities to search Walker’s house, the place where Free was killed. Cunningham described how, after taking methamphetamines with Eddy and Castro at her apartment, she visited Walker’s home. Cunningham in her testimony explained that when she got there, she saw blood inside.

Today’s proceedings focused on the prosecution setting the foundation for the case. Witnesses were asked about background information and context. Law enforcement personnel involved with the case also testified, and discussed the arrests and investigation.

Nathan Ryan and Timothy Russman were charged with tampering with evidence in connection to the case. Ryan was found not-guilty, but Russman was found guilty of that charge in 2020. The trial is expected to last for the next few weeks.

