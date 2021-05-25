Health department announces first pediatric death related to COVID-19 in Mesa County

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County Public Health announced on Tuesday that they have been notified of a pediatric fatality related to COVID-19, marking the first case of its kind in the 10-19 age group in Mesa County. MCPH says the victim was a female.

The health department also reports that the individual was hospitalized before this age group was eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and that she tested positive for the B.1.617.2 variant of interest that was first identified in India.

“It is our deepest regret to share the news of the first COVID-19-related pediatric death in Mesa County,” said Jeff Kuhr, Executive Director of MCPH. “This news is shocking and saddening not only for us in Public Health, but for every resident. We extend our deepest sympathy to the child’s family and friends.”

The India variant has shown to be more transmissible but it still being studied by the CDC.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.