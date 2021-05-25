Evacuations lifted in Glade Park, crews able to contain fire after law enforcement response

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that the Glade Park brush fire was contained and that all evacuations had been lifted as of shortly before 10 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The fire was kept to about 1 acre on private land according to the MCSO. In addition to the county sheriff’s office, the Grand Junction Fire Department, Glade Park Fire Department, Bureau of Land Management, and Mesa County Road and Bridge also responded to the fire.

Earlier Tuesday morning, the fire prompted widespread evacuations, and first responders were going door-to-door evacuating residents. Emergency notifications went out to roughly 70 contacts in the area.

The fire was first reported in the 15600 block of Holloway Lane in Glade Park. Brandon Williams, 35, has been charged with arson in connection to the fire among other offenses. According to the sheriff’s office, his other charges include prohibited use of a firearm, domestic violence, and criminal mischief.

Deputies responded to an incident at the property at about 4:40 Tuesday morning. According to reports, a shot was fired into the air, and other shots were fired after deputies arrived. No injuries have been reported. As of 8 a.m., law enforcement deemed the situation deescalated and were preparing to leave. However, authorities then noticed a brush fire had started as they were finishing the prior call. Responders returned to the address to manage the fire’s spread.

According to the sheriff’s office, the fire started in a car and spread to the surrounding landscape. The car and a residence on the property are considered total losses, displacing one family. The Red Cross is working to make arrangements for those affected.

According to Megan Terlecky, Public Information Officer for the MCSO, the Glade Park community pulled together in the fire’s response. She explained that, “Immediately upon learning that there was a fire in the area, folks reached out to not only fire crews to help, but also people who were evacuated. The outpouring of support was tremendous.”

Authorities stress the importance of fire safety as the area heads into fire season. The sheriff’s office recommends that the public has essential items like important papers and medicine at-the-ready in case of an evacuation.

