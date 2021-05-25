Community members discuss marijuana regulations at first in-person listening session

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The City of Grand Junction held a workshop Monday evening, giving members of the general public a chance to voice their opinion about marijuana regulations.

It was the first in-person opportunity for community members to give their input. A virtual “listening session” was held last week, but four sessions will be held in person between now and early June.

The owners of Elk Mountain Trading Post, a cannabis shop in DeBeque, came by to gauge some of the community’s concerns about bringing dispensaries to Grand Junction.

“We’ve noticed a big explosion in the community of De Beque,” says Suzanne Sheley, Owner of Elk Mountain Trading Post. “It’s helped with many resources, including Little League baseball, school, hospice, and numerous things.”

Others said the risks of bringing cannabis stores to Grand Junction greatly outweigh the reward. Those opposed argued for a five-store limit on dispensaries within city limits.

“It’s a gateway drug,” says Kim Bohrer, a resident of Grand Junction for 30 years. “I’m against having big shops. I understand when people need it medically, but people are using it poorly, and they’re not doing what they’re supposed to with it.”

The Grand Junction Police Department will consider establishing a full time officer specifically overseeing this industry. They say every city entity will help establish marijuana regulations, along with community input.

One focal point at the discussion was where these cannabis stores might be located. Several people seemed to think North Avenue is a perfect location, while even more people spoke out against putting dispensaries on Main Street. The city reiterated that while those decisions won’t be made for another few months, community feedback will help them move forward.

You can find a full list of the city’s listening sessions here. Five more events will be held over the next week, three of which will be in person.

