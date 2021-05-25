Advertisement

Community Hospital and St. Mary’s are both fully staffed, diverting patients

By (Simon Lehrer)
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 8:41 PM MDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Both of Grand Junction’s major hospitals are at capacity. Community Hospital and St. Mary’s Medical Center have each confirmed they are fully staffed, and are diverting patients to other hospitals.

Community Hospital says they will divert patients for an indefinite amount of time, while St. Mary’s expects to do so until at least around 10 p.m. Monday night. Both hospitals say their capacity is a fluid situation, which could change every few hours.

Community Hospital has confirmed tonight that a rise in COVID patients is contributing, along with surgeries and other illnesses. At its peak in November 2020, Community had 11 COVID patients. As of Monday, they have eight hospitalizations due to COVID-19 -- that number is significantly higher than what we’ve seen over the past few months.

