Colorado launches Comeback Cash; COVID-19 drawing for vaccinated Coloradans

DENVER (AP) - Colorado Gov. Jared Polis says the state will have a weekly lottery for five residents to win $1 million Tuesday to incentive COVID-19 vaccinations.

Colorado is setting aside $5 million of federal coronavirus relief funds that would have gone toward vaccine advertising for five residents to win $1 million each.

The drawings will take place every week starting June 4 until July 7. Every resident who has been vaccinated by the end of May will be entered in the first drawing. In order to be eligible for the drawing, residents need to be 18 years old and have received at least one dose of the approved coronavirus vaccines.

“Anybody who got the vaccine in Colorado, or who gets the vaccine will be an automatic participant, in not one, not two, not three, not four, but five drawings for a million dollars,” said Polis in his Tuesday press conference.

Winners will be picked on the following dates:

- June 4

- June 11

- June 18

- June 25

- July 7

