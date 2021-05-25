Advertisement

Colorado launches Comeback Cash; COVID-19 drawing for vaccinated Coloradans

(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Calvin Corey)
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 1:14 PM MDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) - Colorado Gov. Jared Polis says the state will have a weekly lottery for five residents to win $1 million Tuesday to incentive COVID-19 vaccinations.

Colorado is setting aside $5 million of federal coronavirus relief funds that would have gone toward vaccine advertising for five residents to win $1 million each.

The drawings will take place every week starting June 4 until July 7. Every resident who has been vaccinated by the end of May will be entered in the first drawing. In order to be eligible for the drawing, residents need to be 18 years old and have received at least one dose of the approved coronavirus vaccines.

“Anybody who got the vaccine in Colorado, or who gets the vaccine will be an automatic participant, in not one, not two, not three, not four, but five drawings for a million dollars,” said Polis in his Tuesday press conference.

Winners will be picked on the following dates:

- June 4

- June 11

- June 18

- June 25

- July 7

We will continue to update this story as more information is received.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mesa County Sheriff's Office was among those agencies that were present at the property on...
Evacuations lifted in Glade Park, crews able to contain fire after law enforcement response
St. Mary's and Community Hospital are both diverting patients as of Monday.
Community Hospital and St. Mary’s are both fully staffed, diverting patients
Hailey Deickman, a senior at Belle Chasse High School in Louisiana, lost her life just days...
Teen dies of accidental overdose just days before graduation; deputies arrest suspect charged with murder
Health department announces first pediatric death related to COVID-19 in Mesa County

Latest News

xcel power outage
Power outage investigation complete
Vaccine bus makes its return
Mobile vaccine bus returns to Grand Junction
Health department announces first pediatric death related to COVID-19 in Mesa County
Bustang adds new days to Grand Junction routes
Bustang Grand Junction adds new days to its schedule