Challenger Baseball Returns to Grand Junction in 2021

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Challenger Baseball league had their season finale Monday night at Canyon View Park and it was an absolute blast to attend. Hopefully it’s a story that will warm your heart.

It was the season finale and an event that was more than missed last year.

An additional surprise, one of the JUCO qualifying teams (San Jacinto) arrived early and joined in on the fun.

We asked one of the players what tonight was like; and Tanner Twiggs responded with a simple, yet very fitting: “It was amazing!”

It was amazing. He was right.

I couldn’t stop smiling while I was at these baseball and softball games, and if you know me, that’s saying something because I’m already always smiling. So for me to notice the joy was truly special.

