Advertisement

Challenger Baseball Returns to Grand Junction in 2021

Challenger Baseball returns to Grand Junction after a year off and goes out with a fantastic Season Finale
By (Dave Ackert)
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 1:15 AM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Challenger Baseball league had their season finale Monday night at Canyon View Park and it was an absolute blast to attend. Hopefully it’s a story that will warm your heart.

It was the season finale and an event that was more than missed last year.

An additional surprise, one of the JUCO qualifying teams (San Jacinto) arrived early and joined in on the fun.

We asked one of the players what tonight was like; and Tanner Twiggs responded with a simple, yet very fitting: “It was amazing!”

It was amazing. He was right.

I couldn’t stop smiling while I was at these baseball and softball games, and if you know me, that’s saying something because I’m already always smiling. So for me to notice the joy was truly special.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MAJOR ACCIDENT: Eastbound I-70 closed near New Castle
Hailey Deickman, a senior at Belle Chasse High School in Louisiana, lost her life just days...
Teen dies of accidental overdose just days before graduation; deputies arrest suspect charged with murder
Allergies versus COVID-19
Seasonal allergies or COVID-19?
Delta High Marine
Delta High School early graduate who became a U.S. Marine attends graduation
Suspect being arrested following the standoff.
Police: One suspect in custody following standoff

Latest News

Bears beat Titans, 35-34
Athlete of the Week: Rifle Football
CMU vs UCCS
CMU loses another RMAC Championship at home
Legacy Gymnastics Academy
Legacy Gymnastics Academy wins State Title for 35th consecutive year
CMU vs UCCS
Mavericks do some spring cleaning against UCCS