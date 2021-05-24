Advertisement

State mulls over where to allocate $3.8 billion federal relief money

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 12:27 PM MDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
DENVER (AP) - Colorado Democrats are outlining their priorities for $3.8 billion in federal virus relief destined for the state under the Biden administration’s American Rescue Plan.

Budgetary support, workforce development, affordable housing and mental health top their agenda. Gov. Jared Polis, majority Democrat legislative leaders and the four Democratic members of Colorado’s congressional delegation gave an overview of the plans at a Capitol news conference Monday.

Polis says roughly $1.3 billion will be used to shore up current and future state and local spending; another third will go to workforce development, affordable housing and mental and behavioral health; and a similar amount will support transportation and rural development and agriculture spending.

