Seasonal allergies or COVID-19?

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Is it seasonal allergies, or is it COVID-19? Although there is some overlap, experts say there are crucial differences you can look for.

There is a broad spectrum of symptoms from COVID-19, all of which can vary from person to person, so it can be tricky to tell. Dr. Tille at the allergy and asthma center of Western Colorado says there also can be some overlap in respiratory symptoms, nasal symptoms, as well as losing your sense of smell. Fever, chills, and breathing problems would only experienced with the flu or COVID-19. So if you’re experiencing those things, health experts say it’s best to air on the side of caution and go get a COVID-19 test.

Another thing to think about is taking your own personal history and trends into consideration, including how seasonal allergies usually affect you. Mesa County Public Health recommends a trial of taking allergy medication. If it relieves your symptoms, it’s allergies. If not, they say go get a COVID-19 test.

In the Western Slope, pollen season is almost all year round. Tree pollen goes from late February to May. Then grass pollen takes over from May to August. Finally, weed pollen season goes from August until the first hard frost in late fall.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.