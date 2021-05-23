Advertisement

CMU Class of 2021 Commencement Ceremony

By (Natasha Lynn)
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 9:24 PM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Mesa University Class of 2021 graduated today, finishing off a week of celebrations at Stocker Stadium. Stocker Stadium hosted five high school graduations this week.

Over 1200 students graduated today from CMU, marking the end of an unpredictable last four years. Students reflected on their time at CMU, from coming in as freshmen, to navigating college through a pandemic, and now graduating at Stocker Stadium. Today’s commencement ceremony was even more special because it was President Foster’s last day after 17 years.

President Foster and Student Trustee Jacqueline Cordova began the ceremony by addressing and welcoming the graduates. They stated almost 50% of the graduates today are first generation students. Meaning they are the first in their family to graduate college. The students definitely faced a lot of hurdles throughout the last four years, especially this last one. But the Maverick’s overcame. The ceremony ended with the turning of the tassels and the CMU fight song.

Congratulations to all the 2021 graduates.

