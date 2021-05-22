Advertisement

Police: 2 dead, 8 wounded in downtown Minneapolis shooting

By Associated Press
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 4:04 AM MDT|Updated: May. 22, 2021 at 9:41 AM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Police say two people are dead and eight more are wounded, one seriously, following a shooting in downtown Minneapolis.

Police say two men died and another man is hospitalized in critical condition following the shooting early Saturday near the Monarch nightclub. Police say the other seven have injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

No arrests have been announced.

KMSP-TV reports that a police spokesperson says the gunfire stemmed from two men in a crowd who got into an argument, pulled out guns and started shooting.

The latest deaths brought the city’s homicide total to 31 for 2021.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MAJOR ACCIDENT: Eastbound I-70 closed near New Castle
Suspect being arrested following the standoff.
Police: One suspect in custody following standoff
Allergies versus COVID-19
Seasonal allergies or COVID-19?
Shooting Investigation
Man taken into custody following possible shooting on 24 Road
CMU Commencement Ceremony 2021
CMU Class of 2021 Commencement Ceremony

Latest News

The accident, which killed 14 people, happened when a cable snapped near the top of the mountain.
Lone child survivor in critical condition as Italian authorities investigate cable car accident
Landon Melvin, 9, got to keep $1,000 as a reward after he found a package full of money under...
Boy, 9, finds $5,000 while cleaning family’s used car
The owners of the cash would only accept its return if the 9-year-old boy received $1,000 for...
Boy finds $5,000 in family's used car, returns it to rightful owners
Distinguished Gentlemen's Motorcycle Ride
Annual Distinguished Gentlemen’s Motorcycle Ride
In this Aug. 28, 2020, file photo, people carry posters with George Floyd on them as they march...
George Floyd’s family holds rally, march in his memory