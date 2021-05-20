Advertisement

New outdoor learning campus for Montrose students under development

The facility seeks to expand options for learning and programming
The new campus sits adjacent to the county's school district administrative building.
The new campus sits adjacent to the county's school district administrative building.(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Tom Ferguson)
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 5:23 PM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Montrose County School District is working on a new outdoor learning campus.

The facility space is adjacent to the district’s administrative building. According to the district, the space would better equip students to take advantage of the mountains and surrounding nature in the area. It would also provide a space for expanded after-school and summer activities. The school district says that such additional programming options for students are popular, and this new space would help meet demand.

According to Dr. Jessica Beller, Executive Director of Academic Services for the Montrose County School District, ”We want to be able to show them, not only can they take a walk to the park, but they can learn how to fly fish, they can learn how to ice climb, they can learn about all the features of our area, and be able to access the mountains, safely.”

The campus also wants to provide greater early childhood education opportunities and a space for non-traditional learners.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At-risk Colo. teens could be in Utah, police say
Eastbound I-70 back open in Glenwood Canyon after vehicle fire
Montrose gas station runs out of fuel
Gov. Polis announces $1,600 back to work incentive to some unemployed Coloradans
These variants are known to spread more easily than the original COVID-19 strain, but it’s not...
COVID-19 variants on the rise in younger children across Mesa County

Latest News

Water slide at Lincoln Parks Moyer Pool
Lincoln Park pool opens earlier this year
The proposed site of the development.
Concerned residents oppose HUB at Montrose Crossing development
Large police presence near Community Hospital
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Sheriff Michael Hutton is in serious but stable...
Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputy in serious but stable condition after reported ambush shooting Thursday