Advertisement

Large police presence near Community Hospital

(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Calvin Corey)
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 4:19 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A large police presence has developed in the Community Hospital parking lot, where several Mesa County Sheriff Office and Grand Junction Police Office patrol cars can be seen.

Witnesses on scene say that the driver of a truck with a trailer came speeding into the Community Hospital parking lot with authorities in pursuit. They say that the driver of the truck was handcuffed in the parking lot.

It is unclear what led to the police chase.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At-risk Colo. teens could be in Utah, police say
Eastbound I-70 back open in Glenwood Canyon after vehicle fire
Montrose gas station runs out of fuel
Gov. Polis announces $1,600 back to work incentive to some unemployed Coloradans
These variants are known to spread more easily than the original COVID-19 strain, but it’s not...
COVID-19 variants on the rise in younger children across Mesa County

Latest News

The new campus sits adjacent to the county's school district administrative building.
New outdoor learning campus for Montrose students under development
Water slide at Lincoln Parks Moyer Pool
Lincoln Park pool opens earlier this year
The proposed site of the development.
Concerned residents oppose HUB at Montrose Crossing development
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Sheriff Michael Hutton is in serious but stable...
Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputy in serious but stable condition after reported ambush shooting Thursday