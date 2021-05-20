Advertisement

Grand Junction Fire Department holds skills day as

GJFD ambulance
GJFD ambulance(Jason Burger)
By (Simon Lehrer)
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 7:46 PM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Fire Department held a training session on Wednesday for their current class of recruits.

Most training sessions are closed events, but this one was different, giving recruits a chance to work on their community outreach and public relations skills.

“This is the day we talk about community outreach, risk reduction in the community,” says Dirk Clingman, Community Outreach Specialist for the fire department. “It’s really an opportunity for our recruits, who have been learning this whole time, to take what they have learned and share it with the community.”

Members of the fire department’s dispatch also had a chance to practice being out in the field, with the recruits becoming teachers for a day.

The class of recruits is nearly 20 weeks in to their training. Their last few weeks will involve fire simulations inside the department’s live burn facility, which was completed in 2019.

With trainees already close to finishing the academy, it was also a day of reflection about how far the recruits have come.

“We see them from day one,” explains Connor Charlesworth, a lead instructor for the fire department’s academy. “Some of them have never even seen a firehose, never seen gear besides on TV or when we’re at the store. It’s really interesting and really cool to see them progress from that point to the point where we know they can go on day one of the job, and perform their job to the expectations that our citizens and the people of Grand Junction expect them to perform.”

This year’s class will finish their training in three weeks, before becoming full-time members of the Grand Junction Fire Department.

