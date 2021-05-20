Concerned residents oppose HUB at Montrose Crossing development

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Residents in the Cobble Creek area of Montrose are voicing concerns about a planned development in their neighborhood. Leadership Circle, LLC is planning on developing a 35 acre plot of land and constructing 500 housing units in a community called the HUB at Montrose Crossing.

According to resident Ned Frazier, “We are refugees from the Front Range. And by design and purpose, we moved here, because we wanted to live in our retirement life, in a semi-rural climate.”

The Cobble Creek golf area is a quiet community. Traffic is light, and residents enjoy views of surrounding mountains. The proposed development would include both senior and multi-family housing. Neighbors worry that the proposal would detract from the character of the golf community.

Resident Randy White explained that, “This is God’s country to me. I love this part of America. And I want to see this part of America thrive and preserve the absolute best parts about it.”

Leadership Circle argues that the area is a good fit for the planned construction. The company explained that after being unsuccessful in getting approval for a previous proposal for the land that focused on single-family homes, they chose the multi-family route out of necessity. CEO Matt Miles says that he lives in the surrounding area himself, and he is taking the consequences of the company’s actions seriously.

However, some other residents continue to oppose the development. Brenda Cofano argued that she “would like to see our community stay just as it is because... it is a great community, a great place to live. I hate the thought of 500 units going in on 35 acres. It’s not gonna be good for this community or for the town. Let that project go downtown where people can get to stores and businesses.”

Leadership Circle is working to get started on the project through a “Use by Right” permit, thus avoiding any special approval or review by local government.

