GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

Meet our pet of the week, Jitterbug! She is a spayed female, approximately 4.5 years old. She loves to play fetch and snuggle up. Staff says she loves to do “the jitterbug” dance when she’s happy. She would do very well in a home that has other dogs and children.

Jitterbug is currently up for adoption.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.