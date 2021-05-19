Advertisement

Pandemic leads to rental car shortage

By (Taylor Burke)
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 10:45 PM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado is expecting to see a lot of travelers this summer, especially compared to last year. Most visitors are expected to come by plane, which means many are looking for rental cars. While it’s not unusual to have a full summer of bookings, this year is different. The demand is creating a shortage, sending prices skyrocketing and forcing some travelers to seek alternate transportation.

In an effort to mitigate their losses, car rental companies began selling off their vehicles, just as American demand for used cars began to climb amid the pandemic. Now that the economy is growing faster than anticipated and people want to travel, companies are struggling to find enough cars. It’s also tough for rental companies to move their fleets around in an efficient and cost-effective manner. Hiring a car carrier to move vehicles can be slow and expensive. For rural based businesses renting out vehicles its impossible.

While the rest of the travel industry is quickly rebounding rental car companies cant keep up so the imbalance of supply and demand is going to keep driving prices up for the near future. Experts say that this trend will get worse before it gets better. Vaccinations and easing travel restrictions will continue to push more people to travel again but many are still wary of public transportation and will prefer rental cars. Experts also say families may have to turn to taxis, rideshares, like Uber or Lyft, or public transportation when they get to their destination

