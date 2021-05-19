Advertisement

Montrose Police Department hires four new officers

(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Taylor Burke)
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 5:38 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Montrose Police Department has officially welcomed four new police officers to its ranks this week, filling a number of vacant positions in the department. The four new officers are recent graduates of the Western Colorado Law Enforcement Academy, at Colorado Mesa University.

The department has recently partnered with the office of business and tourism to sell the idea of western Colorado to those who already want to be involved in law enforcement to ensure that the officers being hired are passionate about the area. Administrative Commander of Montrose police Department, Matt Smith, states “We sell our town, we sell our community, and we sell our lifestyle and the community support that we have for our officers in general. We’ve found this has been really successful. As you know being in western Colorado this place sells itself and that’s really what we are driving towards.”

The hiring is apart of a larger expansion as the Montrose police department continues construction on its new, larger police facility, which is set to be done early next year.

