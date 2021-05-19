Advertisement

Montrose gas station runs out of fuel

(WALB)
By (Taylor Burke)
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 5:59 PM MDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A Montrose gas station ran out of unleaded regular fuel this morning leading to long lines and wait times for local drivers. The Western slope has seen some changes regarding fuel the past few weeks, mostly involving an increase in price. Much like this City Market station on S Townsend Ave in Montrose, fuel pumps are running out of regular gas and forcing consumers to pay for mid grade or premium.

Some of the pumps were up and running again just after noon. We reached out to City Market tp ask about what caused the shortage there this morning and we have yet to hear back for a statement.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crashes during interstate police chase
One dead following alleged assault at Grand Junction night club, no suspect identified
A Colorado bus driver faces charges for apparently slapping a child over a mask dispute.
Caught on camera: Bus driver slaps student over mask dispute in Colo.
Eastbound I-70 back open in Glenwood Canyon after vehicle fire
These variants are known to spread more easily than the original COVID-19 strain, but it’s not...
COVID-19 variants on the rise in younger children across Mesa County

Latest News

District 51 high school students can pick up their free-ride stickers until Friday.
District 51 high school students getting free bus passes
Government officials from across the Grand Valley spoke at the event.
State of the Valley luncheon held Wednesday
Montrose Police Department hires four new officers
Gov. Polis announces $1,600 back to work incentive to some unemployed Coloradans