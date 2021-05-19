Mom outraged at racial slur used in eighth grader’s homework assignment

MANTECA, Calif. (KCRA) - A California mom is outraged after a racial slur was spelled out in full on her eighth grader’s homework assignment.

On April 12, Melissa Cheek’s son got an assignment for his social studies class that she said gave her cause for concern.

“I found it very alarming,” Cheek said.

The teacher used a racial slur in the body of the assignment at least twice.

“It has been a word that has come up in school,” Cheek said. “One that we don’t use as a family. One that is, again, offensive. He knew that it wasn’t a word that was OK to use.”

The assignment further directed the eighth graders to visit the website of Ferris State University’s Jim Crow Museum of Racist Memorabilia. According to the website, the museum’s mission is to use “objects of intolerance to teach tolerance and promote social justice.”

Students were also told to read a webpage that explores the extensive history of the racial slur.

Cheek said parents didn’t get notified about the assignment ahead of time.

“Nothing was sent out,” Cheek said. “‘Be on the lookout, we’re discussing this. This might be uncomfortable.’ You know, that could have been a better approach.”

Cheek also said the homework wasn’t geared for middle schoolers like her son.

“I feel like there were many ways you could have approached it other than how he did, and it was very inappropriate,” she said.

The school district later reached out to parents reporting they would investigate the assignment fully and tell parents about the results. The district then announced the assignment had been taken down.

“After a fair and thorough investigation, administration and teacher agreed that the assignment presented to students neither aligned to state grade-level standards nor was age appropriate,” a statement from the district read. “And thus, the assigned was rescinded and grades were not impacted.”

The district went on to say the teacher was trying to spark critical thinking and conversation with the assignment.

Cheek said she’s relieved the assignment was taken down, but she believes the teacher who assigned it should face some disciplinary action.

“You should be held accountable for that. And the fact that nothing’s been done, he’s continued to teach as normal, everyday, on campus putting out material,” Cheek said. “I just feel like it’s been shoved under the rug, and I’m not OK with that.”

After the district took down the assignment, the school’s principal contacted Cheek and told them their son would be placed in an alternative classroom to complete his classwork for the remainder of the school year.

