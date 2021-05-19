HopeWest is named one of the best places to work in healthcare

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -The leading trade publication, Modern Healthcare, has recognized HopeWest as one of the “Best Places to Work in Healthcare” for 2021.

HopeWest is one of 75 providers, and only one of nine hospice providers, recognized as an exceptional employer in this national ranking. The program honors workplaces that enable employees to provide patients with the best possible car, products and services.

Modern Healthcare is hosting its “Best Places to Work Gala” on Sept. 16 in Chicago. The ranked order of the winners in two categories, providers, insurers and supplier companies, will be announced at this event.

Modern Healthcare is an independent news publication. It selects companies for this recognition based on the results of two surveys: one the participating employer completes and a satisfaction survey for current employees.

“With the past year being especially challenging for the healthcare industry, I’m glad that everything HopeWest as an organization did to support our employees is being recognized with an award like the Modern Healthcare’s Best Places to Work,” Christy Whitney, HopeWest President and CEO said. “Since this designation is based on the survey responses of employees, I am particularly grateful for this recognition. When employees feel supported, they can provide the most compassionate care to patients and their families.”

This is the fourth time HopeWest has participated in the Modern Healthcare Best Employer survey and the fourth time its been recognized.

HopeWest is a nonprofit hospice, palliative care and grief support organization dedicated to changing the way communities experience aging, illness and grief. The organization serves more than 4,000 people each year with over 400 employees across western Colorado.

