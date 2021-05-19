Eastbound I-70 closed near Glenwood Canyon due to vehicle fire

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The eastbound lanes of I-70 near Glenwood Canyon are currently closed due to a vehicle fire in the area, says the Colorado Department of Transportation.

The closure is near mile marker 116. The Glenwood Springs Fire Department confirmed that they responded to the vehicle fire, and say they have gotten the fire under control.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.