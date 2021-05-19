COVID-19 variants on the rise in younger children across Mesa County

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - COVID-19 case counts have been rising in Mesa County, with younger people now getting the virus at a particularly high rate.

According to the county health department, three highly-contagious COVID variants are contributing to the new rise in cases. These are the India variant, the U.K. variant, and the California variant.

20 cases of the India variant, B.1.617, have been identified in Mesa County over the last two weeks. The health department says this means plenty of other unidentified cases are also in the county.

“This variant is so rare, in fact we’re still the first county in Colorado to have it,” says Jeff Kuhr, Executive Director of Mesa County Public Health. “It makes up less than 1% of the variants in the United States -- it’s so rare that it has to have a common source. And we have seen quite an increase in cases among younger people.”

While schools are once again being considered a main source of COVID outbreaks, younger people now have the chance to protect themselves. As of this week, 12 to 15-year-olds are eligible for Pfizer’s vaccine, and Marillac Health has started to vaccinate that youngest age group.

Marillac hosted a vaccine clinic primarily for students on Tuesday. It was held inside the Warrior Wellness Center at Central High School, one of four Marillac clinics, and the only one located inside a school.

“We’re really excited to be able to open up this clinic today, help vaccinate those students and get them back to some normalcy for a change,” says Dana Schmidt, Practice Manager for Marillac Health.

Marillac will hold another vaccine clinic at Central High next Wednesday, May 26th, from noon until 4 p.m.

Organizers say more than 90% of people receiving the shot at Tuesday’s event were students. Anyone can make an appointment for Marillac’s next event on their website, at https://marillachealth.org/covid-19/.

The MCPH vaccine clinic is still ongoing as well, relocating back to the health department starting on Wednesday, May 19th.

