At-risk Colo. teens could be in Utah, police say

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Two Denver area 15-year-olds that ran away together on May 16 are now thought to be in Park City or Salt Lake City, says the Aurora Police Department.

Makenna Boye and Evan Harren are considered at-risk runaways and police say they may be a danger to themselves. Police say the two are friends.

The two took off from Aurora last Sunday morning in a Highlander and were last thought to be in Park City. However, police say that they could be on their way to Salt Lake City. They are likely in a 2001 Toyota Highlander with Colorado license plate 478-FLO.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, you are asked to call 911.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.