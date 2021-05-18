Advertisement

R-5 High School graduation held Tuesday

Student accomplishments were recognized during the ceremony
The ceremony was held on May 18, 2021.
The ceremony was held on May 18, 2021.(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Tom Ferguson)
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 4:02 PM MDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - R-5 High School held its graduation ceremony Tuesday at Stocker Stadium.

The ceremony featured accounts of challenges overcome and recognition of student achievements. For many, R-5 provided the support necessary to graduate from high school.

According to graduate Andrea Aguilar, “So they have, like, a young parent program, and I think that’s what really supported me. They were like my support system. Even though, cause I was like a young mom, and I was worried about graduating from high school, and they were always there to like encourage me, motivate me, and be my supporters.”

Graduates like Aguilar handed flowers to family members and friends in the stands; an R-5 tradition. According to Aguilar, the R-5 community encouraged her to keep moving towards graduation in spite of challenges.

“Even though, like, it seemed hard for me to graduate, they never told me I can’t do it. They said ‘yes you can,’ and just to keep a positive attitude.”

Retiring educator Al Kreinberg was honored for his twenty-five years at R-5. According to Kreinberg, his own experiences learning at school inspired him to teach there.

“Specializing working with kids who are having trouble being successful. And, uh, probably at one time in my life I had similar challenges, so it was really, uh, the way that I gravitated in my career, toward working with those kinds of kids.”

Andrea pushed back against R-5′s reputation as a “bad kid” school. Instead, she says it is a special place. “They’ll be there to help you, and don’t hesitate if you feel like you can’t graduate from high school, just call R-5.”

Major themes from the graduation included gratitude, community, and perseverance.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead following alleged assault at Grand Junction night club, no suspect identified
Car crashes during interstate police chase
This photo from the Department of Justice shows Capitol riot suspect Patrick Montgomery.
Jan. 6 riot suspect on house arrest after mountain lion kill
President Joe Biden delivers remarks about COVID-19 vaccinations in the South Court Auditorium...
88% of children covered by monthly payments starting in July
Wheels West Car Club
Wheels West Car Club makes a pit stop at Munchies in Fruita

Latest News

Marillac Warrior Wellness
MARILLAC HEALTH hosting vaccine clinic at Central High School’s Warrior Wellness Center
EMS week
Emergency Medical Services Week
The event was held on May 18, 2021.
Lions Club honors high school student-athletes
Driving
Tips to avoid Distracted Driving