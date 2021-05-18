Palisade High School Class of 2021 kicks off District 51 graduation week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - More than 200 students graduated from Palisade High School on Monday evening, marking the end of an unpredictable senior year.

Students reflected on their time at Palisade, from coming in as a freshman in 2017 to learning through a pandemic, and now graduating on a beautiful Monday evening at Stocker Stadium.

“Our entire last year was so different from anything else we’ve ever experienced,” reflected one student speaker. “But I’ll be honest, none of us would be who we are now without this past year’s struggles.”

There were no capacity restrictions at the event, and the stadium looked roughly three quarters full. Stocker has a capacity of around 4000 people. It was one of the area’s largest events since COVID hit.

“You get to see the crowd and you get to see all the people, and it actually brings the energy of something like this up,” says Dan Bollinger, Palisade High School’s Principal.

Principal Bollinger says he was unsure about District 51′s decision to return fully in person, the largest school district in Colorado to do so. However, on graduation day, he now believes that decision played a huge role in helping students get through such a trying year.

“I wanna tip my hat to [Superintendent of Schools] Dr. Sirko who is the one that made the decision to actually come back in person,” Bollinger reflects. “To actually go back in person and make it was pretty awesome.”

