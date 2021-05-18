Mesa County sees jump in April sales tax revenue

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County saw a more than 40 percent jump in sales tax revenue for the month of April 2021 compared to April 2020. The April tax figures reflect March sales.

Ever since Mesa County adopted the “Free to Choose” policy, businesses have been able to self-regulate regarding mask policies and capacity limits. According to the county, tracking sales tax revenues indicates how much retail activity is going on. However, behind those numbers are real businesses doing what they can to keep going.

According to Trudi Wagner, owner of Board Fox Games, “Yeah I think we’re getting back to seeing some normal numbers. It’s still really hard to predict, um, things, because everything’s just so different than what it was before COVID and now. So, I think we are gonna, we’re gonna survive, I think, but, it’s just a matter of figuring out what the new normal is.”

Compared to last April, the county also saw a 99.1 percent increase in use tax revenue, mostly from out-of-county car purchases. According to Alexandria Forsyth of A Robin’s Nest of Antiques and Treasures, they have the community’s support.

”Especially since last year, we were forced to close our doors pretty much all the month of April, so it’s kinda hard to really negotiate through those numbers, but you know the local community really stepped in to keep small business in business, and... our sales have been absolutely great, especially this year now that tourist season is coming back in and people are starting to travel again.”

The county has expressed concern over the state of small businesses amid the rise of online sales. Wagner shared her take on what her store can offer that the internet cannot.

“I think we offer something better than online, um, with our community of gamers and everything like that. I think they see that having a local community is important, and if it’s important to them, then they’ll, you know, support local.”

The only retail sector in which the county saw a decrease in sales tax revenue compared to last April was Food and Beverage, which fell by 7.1 percent.

In Wagner’s view, one silver living to 2020 for her was the renewed focus on shopping local and supporting small businesses among community members.

