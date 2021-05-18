Advertisement

Greater Colorado Pitch Series returns with new investment opportunities

Downtown Grand Junction, Colo.
Downtown Grand Junction, Colo.(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Simon Lehrer)
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 8:06 PM MDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Companies in rural Colorado can now apply for a large amount of funding as part of the Greater Colorado Pitch Series.

It’s the second year of the series, which was started by Greater Colorado Venture Fund. This time, they are expanding to feature four separate investment opportunities.

Companies based out of rural Colorado can apply until June 18th, and the winning organizations will receive more than $1.3 million. The pitch series considers anywhere outside of the front range and colorado springs to be a rural area.

“We really believe that rural Colorado is the place to prove that you can get true venture capital-style returns by investing in this market. We believe in the entrepreneurs here, and believe it can be a model for the nation.” Jamie Finney, Founding Partner of Greater Colorado Venture Fund.

Winners will be announced as part of an event on July 16th at Grand Junction’s Avalon Theatre.

The ideal company would serve customers both locally and outside of Western Colorado, and would be seeking an initial investment. They must also have the intention to remain in rural Colorado for at least five years.

Any company interested in applying can do so at GCPS.co.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead following alleged assault at Grand Junction night club, no suspect identified
President Joe Biden delivers remarks about COVID-19 vaccinations in the South Court Auditorium...
88% of children covered by monthly payments starting in July
Wheels West Car Club
Wheels West Car Club makes a pit stop at Munchies in Fruita
This photo from the Department of Justice shows Capitol riot suspect Patrick Montgomery.
Jan. 6 riot suspect on house arrest after mountain lion kill
Rocky Mountain Mini Motorcycle League
Rocky Mountain Mini Motorcycle League comes to Grand Junction

Latest News

Marillac Warrior Wellness
MARILLAC HEALTH hosting vaccine clinic at Central High School’s Warrior Wellness Center
Graduating seniors high-fived current elementary school students at Pomona Elementary School in...
District 51 schools host Senior Walks
Many Grand Junction businesses have re-opened their doors.
Mesa County sees jump in April sales tax revenue
How to watch D51 high school graduation ceremonies