Greater Colorado Pitch Series returns with new investment opportunities

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Companies in rural Colorado can now apply for a large amount of funding as part of the Greater Colorado Pitch Series.

It’s the second year of the series, which was started by Greater Colorado Venture Fund. This time, they are expanding to feature four separate investment opportunities.

Companies based out of rural Colorado can apply until June 18th, and the winning organizations will receive more than $1.3 million. The pitch series considers anywhere outside of the front range and colorado springs to be a rural area.

“We really believe that rural Colorado is the place to prove that you can get true venture capital-style returns by investing in this market. We believe in the entrepreneurs here, and believe it can be a model for the nation.” Jamie Finney, Founding Partner of Greater Colorado Venture Fund.

Winners will be announced as part of an event on July 16th at Grand Junction’s Avalon Theatre.

The ideal company would serve customers both locally and outside of Western Colorado, and would be seeking an initial investment. They must also have the intention to remain in rural Colorado for at least five years.

Any company interested in applying can do so at GCPS.co.

