Quilts of Valor: Wrapping veterans with gratitude

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A local volunteer quilting club is teaming up with the Quilts of Valor, a foundation that has a mission to honor service members and veterans by providing quilts to comfort those who have served our country.

Quilts of Valor began in 2003 when a quilter named Catherine Roberts started the movement after her son was deployed in Iraq. The quilts have a three-part message: Honoring veterans for their service and for their willingness to lay down their lives for their country. It also thanks veterans for their service and sacrifice. They hope the quilt provides healing, peace and comfort.

The grand Valley quilters have joined with more than 10,000 quilters across the nation to honor and comfort those who served and have been touched by war. While each quilt has a unique design, it has to be a certain size; and it has to be hand- or machine-quilted, not tied. Each quilt comes with a patch recognizing the veteran’s branch of service. Tops are made from many colors and shapes to symbolize community; the inner batting is for comfort, health and peace; and the backing is for strength and the support of community and nation.

Since the Quilts of Valor Foundation began the Grand Valley chapter has donated 137 quilts. More than 270,000 have been awarded nationwide. To get involved visit https://www.qovf.org/

