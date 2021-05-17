Advertisement

One dead following alleged assault at Grand Junction night club, no suspect identified

(WAVE 3 News)
By (Calvin Corey)
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 9:36 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Police are continuing their investigation into an alleged assault incident that left one person dead over the weekend outside of Fantasy Night Club.

According to the Grand Junction Police Department, officers were dispatched to a report of an assault that took place at a business in the 2200 block of Colex Drive just after 2 a.m. on Sunday. When officers arrived, they found an adult male lying on the ground outside of the club, who was unconscious and not breathing.

Officers performed CPR on the man until medical personnel arrived, who then transported the man to the hospital. The man was ultimately declared deceased at the hospital.

Police say that no suspects have been identified, and they are pleading with anyone with information into the incident to come forward.

On Facebook, the police department posted, “We need your help. We are looking for information from anyone who may have been at Fantasy Night Club at 2258 Colex Drive last (Saturday) night... Do you have a business in this area with working security cameras? If so, we’d like to speak with you.”

Police ask anyone with information to call the non-emergency dispatch at 970-242-6707.

The Mesa County Coroner’s Office will be responsible for releasing the identity of the deceased victim, along with the cause and manner of death.

