Mavericks do some spring cleaning against UCCS

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - CMU went 4-0 against UCCS in their home series over the weekend scoring over 45 runs altogether.

Senior, Tyler Parker went 3-4 alongside 2 RBI’s while Haydn McGeary snagged his 17th home run of the season; he even finished his season batting at an even.500. On the mound, Trevin Reynolds allowed just one run on six hits, walked one, and struck out six.

The Mavs are 37-3 on the season, scoring in double digits in more than 50% of their games. They will host the RMAC Tournament at Suplizio beginning Wednesday, May 19. The Mavs earned the No. 1 seed and will take on Colorado Christian. They will play Wednesday at 2:00 pm and if they win they will play Thursday at 2:00 pm against the loser between UCCS and Regis.

