14th Annual Outdoor Heritage Festival

By (Natasha Lynn)
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 10:04 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Saturday was the 14th annual Outdoor Heritage Day held at Riverbend Park in Palisade. The event’s purpose is to show kids and families the exciting things they can do outside

Over 25 vendors from various sportsman groups came out and hosted hourly giveaways and demonstrated various outdoor activities. Such as how to fish, camp responsibly, use a bow or shoot a rifle, and watch wildlife.

Some kids even won a free fishing pole by going through “Fishing Learning Stations” where they learned about laws and regulations, casting techniques, fish identification, and habitat.

They were then able to put that knowledge to the test and try their new poles out in the recently trout stocked pond at the park.

Plus there were a couple of “tagged” fish that if caught and turned in, earned the grand giveaway package

Outdoor Heritage Day had an excellent turnout this year after being cancelled last year due to COVID-19 safety concerns.

Colorado is widely known for it’s natural resources and great outdoors. And learning about wildlife conservation and habitat is a very important part of our state’s heritage. This day-long annual festival is a great way to encourage participation in outdoor activities.

