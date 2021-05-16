Boy Scout troop 328 open house and expo

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Boy Scout troop 328 hosted an open house and expo today at the Elks Lodge to recruit new members. The troop’s goal is to encourage boys 11-17 interested in the outdoors to join.

There were prizes, cooking booths, backpacking and camping gear, canoes, hammocks, camp crafts and skills, and log chopping, and membership information. They even had a free tent washing station. At the end of the event there was a flag retirement ceremony.

This was the first time the boy scouts held an event like this, due to the troop recently losing their feeder pack from the younger cub scouts. Which is how they have traditionally gathered new members in the past.

Last year was tough on the troop as well, due to losing some members due to COVID-19 safety concerns. Although most returned when it was safe to do so.

The scouts have to earn 21 merit badges in order to get their eagle before they turn eighteen. Thirteen of which are required merits. The others are interest-based. The main thirteen cover everything from camping, cooking, swimming, first aid, and citizenship.

Despite their recent challenges, troop 328 knows how to rally. They’re tough boys.

To learn more or to sign up, call scoutmaster Chris at (970) 640-6744

