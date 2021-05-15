Mesa County Sheriff’s Office has annual awards ceremony

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office recognized members of their staff for going above and beyond in our community during their annual award ceremony. The Department welcomed officers, their families, employees and citizens for a morning of fellowship and to recognize acts of excellence over the past year.

A number of Mesa County Sheriff’s deputies were awarded department citations, merits, and leadership awards for going above and beyond to help make The Grand Valley a safer community. Some of the deputies honored during the ceremony today included those who worked tirelessly to bring offenders to justice, risked their own safety to jump in the Colorado River in the winter, and even saved a man suffering a heart attack. Multiple deputies being honored were even receiving their second awards.

Although not deputies, several teams with the Mesa County Sheriff’s office were also recognized for their work in 2020 including the Patrol Service Technician Unit that continued to provide exemplary service to community members through COVID-19. Mesa County Sheriff’s Office staff members as well as deputies were recognized during the event. The awards include the Medal of Merit and 7 Life Saving awards where deputies saved the lives of both inmates and people in the community. The range in active duty for those awarded were anywhere between 5 and 25 years of service.

The event is typically held earlier in the year but was forced to be pushed back because of Covid. The sheriffs office chose today’s date in honor of police week. As the first awards ceremony since Covid many deputies who did not get to receive their awards in 2020 were recognized today.

