Mesa County Public Health continues to respond to an elevated number of COVID-19 cases

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -Mesa County is seeing increased community transmission with variant strains. The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 has nearly doubled in recent weeks.

“We are seeing an increase in COVID 19 positivity rates and hospitalization rates as well as increasing numbers of staff testing positive for COVID 19. Like our community hospital partners, these dynamics are impacting and putting stress on our emergency room resources, system, and staffing levels,” VA Western Colorado Health Care System Executive Director, Richard Salgueiro, said.

Measures to slow the spread of COVID-19 and other illnesses continue to be important. “We recognize more than a year into this pandemic, our community is tired of public health recommendations,” Jeff Kuhr, Executive Director of Mesa County Public Health shared. “Now that COVID-19 vaccines are readily available there is a clear path to end this pandemic, choosing to get a COVID-19 vaccine is an effective way to protect yourself and your community,” Kuhr added.

A number of reports have been recorded that covid has increased to the point that St. Mary’s Hospital had to divert ambulances. A statement by them was issued on the matter and it reads:

Due to increased demands for medical services in Mesa County and the Western Colorado region, St. Mary’s Hospital was on ambulance “divert” status yesterday and earlier today. This status has since been removed. Divert is only utilized when absolutely necessary, and does not affect patients who are seeking heart, stroke or trauma care. The recent uptick in COVID-19 cases in Mesa County has led to an increased number of hospitalizations throughout many hospital units. We urge all Western Colorado residents to sign up for and receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Our COVID patients are almost exclusively those who are eligible for, but did not receive the vaccine. The recent hospitalizations we are seeing for severe illness could have possibly been prevented by vaccination. We are also experiencing an increased demand for all our services at St. Mary’s Medical Center and will continue to do everything we can to meet the needs of our community and region.

