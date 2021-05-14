Advertisement

The Colorado Department of Local Affairs wants public input on Colorado Main Streets

By (Saphire Cervantes)
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 8:34 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -This month, the Colorado Department of Local Affairs, DOLA, is launching a campaign to hear from the public about the spaces that matter most in Colorado Main Street Communities, which includes Montrose.

May is Historic Preservation Month. celebrating historic places and the benefits of historic preservation. This Colorado Main Street campaign aims to expand that vision to emphasize the economic strength of historic downtowns and encourage the exploration of distinctive businesses, public spaces, and historic landmarks.

Throughout the month, residents and visitors can share their favorite places and spaces in Montrose in a public survey. The survey is available in English and Spanish at https://tinyurl.com/7su6ct28. You can follow the campaign on social media using the hashtag #COMainStreet.

