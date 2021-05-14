Saving lives in the sky, life as a CareFlight nurse on the Western Slope

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -St. Mary’s Hospital has its own version of superheroes who use their power of flight to save lives in the sky.

Nate Wilson is a CareFlight nurse at St. Mary’s Hospital. Every morning he said he has to be prepared to enter any situation and help any patient.

“You know we show up for our shift with a positive attitude, ready to go wherever we’re sent,” says Wilson. “You literally never know where you’re going to go or what you’re going to end up doing, which is part of the fun and excitement of the job.”

The pandemic made his job stray away from its normal.

Wilson’s work space in the helicopter is extremely limited so the CareFlight nurses’ primary concern was their safety.

“In our environment, in a helicopter or a fixed-wing aircraft, it’s a tight area, so we had to figure out ways to keep us from being exposed to the covid,” says Wilson. Some of our staff got together and put together a tent type of thing that helped to protect us. We also, you had to wear PPE and that type of thing but it’s a totally different environment.”

As a CareFlight nurse, Wilson’s job is frequently unpredictable, however, one thing that will not change is his love for the job.

“The greatest way to live life is as a servant,” says Wilson. “Meaning that we get the opportunity to serve other people. It’s so rewarding. We have so many opportunities to grow and become better people by serving others. By being a nurse, we get to do that as a job. Everyday we show up and the opportunity to serve somebody else and to treat them right when they are in a time of need is so incredibly rewarding.”

He flies over the western slope grateful to be in the position to save lives.

“Nursing is easily the greatest career I could dream of. Beyond that, being a flight nurse is the best part about being a nurse, so you can do the math and figure out I think I have the coolest job in the world,” says Wilson.

