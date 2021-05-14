Increased COVID-19 hospitalizations in Mesa County; health leaders encourage vaccine

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - COVID-19 transmission is on the rise throughout the Mesa County community, which is leading to elevated hospitalizations, Mesa County Public Health reported on Friday.

The health department states that patients hospitalized with the virus have nearly doubled in recent weeks, with 25 total confirmed hospitalizations as of Friday. Eight of those patients are in the ICU.

Health officials say that several strains are contributing to the rise of transmission and that the additional patients coming into hospitals is putting a strain on the system. Now more than ever, health officials are advising community members to get the vaccine.

“We recognize more than a year into this pandemic, our community is tired of public health recommendations,” Jeff Kuhr, Executive Director of Mesa County Public Health shared. “Now that COVID-19 vaccines are readily available there is a clear path to end this pandemic, choosing to get a COVID-19 vaccine is an effective way to protect yourself and your community,” Kuhr added.

“This is the season with increased outdoor activity, traditionally our hospitals fill up this time of year due to injuries and trauma related to those activities,” Community Hospital Chief Medical Officer, Thomas Tobin, MD said. Dr. Andrew Jones, Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, St. Mary’s Medical Center explained, “the additional patients due to COVID-19 are putting a strain on the system. I encourage all eligible individuals to receive the COVID-19 vaccine as this effectively prevents most illness and nearly all serious disease.”

The COVID-19 vaccine is available at no cost, and identification or insurance is not required. Eligibility recently expanded to include individuals as young as 12 years of age.

