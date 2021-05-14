Advertisement

Grand River Academy unveils new mascot statues

The new statues flank the entrance to the school building.
The new statues flank the entrance to the school building.(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Tom Ferguson)
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 9:06 PM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Grand River Academy unveiled two raptor statues flanking the entrance of the school building on Thursday.

Students in Tilisa Clement’s Careers Class spearheaded the effort to add the statues. They raised money earlier this semester to pay for them. According to those involved, the mascots were installed to better define the GRA community and spirit. The statues are the skeletons of velociraptors, GRA’s mascot.

According to Sierra Rabe, one of the students involved with the effort, ”this was very importance because at Grand River we don’t have a very good sense of community with other students, um so we wanted to build a good sense of community within, our... students, rather than just between students to teachers.”

The concept of the statues drew from classic examples of lions guarding the entrances to libraries, but with a special Grand River twist.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two airplanes collided mid-air over Cherry Creek State Park in Colorado, officials said.
Two planes collide mid-air in Colorado, officials say
Pet of the Week
Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Princess Pretty Paws’
David Hamilton turned himself in on March 24
Grand Junction man arrested for sexual assault on a child
UPDATE: Weekend stabbing suspect turns himself in
A sculpture in Downtown Grand Junction, Colo.
Restaurants seeing employee shortage as they start to get back to normal