Grand River Academy unveils new mascot statues

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Grand River Academy unveiled two raptor statues flanking the entrance of the school building on Thursday.

Students in Tilisa Clement’s Careers Class spearheaded the effort to add the statues. They raised money earlier this semester to pay for them. According to those involved, the mascots were installed to better define the GRA community and spirit. The statues are the skeletons of velociraptors, GRA’s mascot.

According to Sierra Rabe, one of the students involved with the effort, ”this was very importance because at Grand River we don’t have a very good sense of community with other students, um so we wanted to build a good sense of community within, our... students, rather than just between students to teachers.”

The concept of the statues drew from classic examples of lions guarding the entrances to libraries, but with a special Grand River twist.

