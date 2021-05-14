Advertisement

Gov. Polis rules with CDC, fully vaccinated no longer have to wear masks in most cases

Gov. Jared Polis during an April 27, 2021 news conference.
(KKTV)
By (Calvin Corey)
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 12:50 PM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Governor Polis announced Friday that masks are no longer required in Colorado for those that are fully vaccinated (unless the setting or business requires it). However, it is still suggested that those who are not fully vaccinated continue wearing masks.

This comes after the CDC announcement on Thursday, which eased mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people, allowing them to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.

Gov. Polis did say that businesses still have the right to enforce masks and asked Coloradans to obey their requirements.

Most Read

The outside of the Mesa County Public Health Department's office in Grand Junction, Colo.
What the new CDC guidance means for Mesa County
A Hummer H2 with a cache of gasoline in the back was destroyed in Homosassa Wednesday.
Gas stockpile, SUV go up in smoke
The Social Security Administration has released its annual list of top baby names.
Top baby names of 2020 in the U.S., Colorado
1-month-old Caleb Whisnand Jr. was found dead Wednesday.
Missing baby found dead in Ala.; father faces capital murder charges
Mesa County housing market on the rise

Latest News

The COVID-19 vaccine is available at no cost, and identification or insurance is not required....
Increased COVID-19 hospitalizations in Mesa County; health leaders encourage vaccine
Community Hospital nurses persevere through the pandemic.
Community Hospital nurses persevere through pandemic challenges to ensure optimal patient care
Nate Wilson is a Careflight nurse on the western slope.
Saving lives in the sky, life as a CareFlight nurse on the Western Slope
The Colorado Department of Local Affairs is seeking public input on Colorado Main Streets.
The Colorado Department of Local Affairs wants public input on Colorado Main Streets